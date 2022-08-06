Colonel Saeed Salem Al Madhani, Acting Director of Al Qusais Police Station, honored Ali Ahmed Al Ali for handing over to the police an amount of 10,000 dirhams found in the center’s jurisdiction.

Colonel Saeed Al Madhani praised the honesty of citizen Ali Ahmed Al Ali, which embodies the noble values ​​that we are proud of in the UAE society, stressing that this honor comes within the framework of the center’s management interest in motivating the public, which contributes to achieving the strategic objectives of the Dubai Police General Command.

Colonel Saeed Al Madhani presented a certificate of thanks and appreciation to the citizen Ali Ahmed Al Ali, for his honesty and acumen, stressing that this honor comes within the framework of activating the role of community partnership between Dubai Police and the public, spreading good qualities and a spirit of cooperation and working hand in hand in order to extend security and safety throughout the country, praising The great role played by members of society and their active contribution to upgrading the state’s reputation through their fruitful cooperation with the security services.