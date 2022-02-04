Inmate M060108-01 of Camp Bucca, he collaborated with the USA: then the jump. He has met the same fate as his predecessor Al-Baghdadi

Many who ensured they were well informed, including a daughter detained in Iraq, guaranteed that God’s fighter was already dead, other than caliph. The Iraqis in May 2020 proclaimed satisfied and exultant: not at all, the Kurdish special forces captured him in Deir Ezzor and now we keep him, as an Iraqi citizen. Then it was discovered that, entangled in the inextricable web of fake names, nicknames and homonyms with which Isis hides her bosses, they had actually exhibited an Islamic cap, little more than a travet that did not even resemble the second newly proclaimed caliph. A fool.

Yesterday the Americans guaranteed that Al-Qurayshi has met the same fate as his predecessor Al-Baghdadi. Curiously photocopied script: refuge in the Idlib area, crossroads of all the surviving fanatics and under Turkish protection, special forces raids, shootings, spectacular bomb suicide in which he would also drag wives and relatives. Wagnerian (or Hollywood) ending that the Americans seem to have stuck to the martyrs of the caliphate. When the shura of the warrior elders had named him, the document published in the news bulletin of isis Al-Furqan warned: “Little America, do not rejoice too much for having killed the caliph, the successor promises you more suffering”. He basically kept his promise in his short reign: the caliphate, given up for annihilation, has resumed striking even in the land between the two rivers, a sign that the strategy of returning to the liquid dimension that cunningly accompanies moments of weakness is at a turning point. Meanwhile, the dependent caliphates expand, work effectively to desolate African lands and make the lives of millions of innocent people wretched.

The biographies of these modern caliphs, life-devouring minotaurs, are singular. Made of silences, omissions and special confusions: instead of feeding on warrior and murderous epics, as they pass from mouth to mouth, they prune, crystallize in the dark, repeat themselves but in uncertainties. Expedient for conspirators and criminals, of course, to escape the hunt. But also the ancient cunning of the hidden king, the indecipherable, mythical Old Man of the mountain, to whom the mystery attributes a metaphysical semblance to the eyes of apostles, good and enemies. Very useful device in the case of violent elimination of the registry. His martyrdom is proclaimed and another is named. Equally intangible. Endlessly. And the defeat regresses to episode, to nothing. The Americans take this into account.

At least this time there should be no doubts about identity. Because the Americans Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayash, the second caliph, claim to know him very well. In person. They talked to him for months, more and more amicably, in the interrogation cell of Camp Bucca. He had even become sympathetic to the body and brain masseurs who had taken him over: a guy so willing to spill the beans, even frantic in giving up as a fanatic and becoming a precise informant they had never met him. Curious: Al-Baghdadi also passed unscathed in the American camps. There is something to excite the imaginative conspiracy theorists.

This is the American tale. In 2008, when he was captured in Iraq, the prisoner told them his name was Rahman al-Mawla. he biographically shrunk to a modest picture of terrorism. They attributed a number to him: prisoner M060108-01 and they were under no illusion that they would obtain anti-guerrilla treasures. Informers like this generally were useless even if they agreed to collaborate: they picked up chatter, fake battle names, leads that wasted time. Al-Mawla amazed them. It seemed that the prison had convinced him that the case was lost, that he believed he no longer believed in anything. He dictated the addresses of the rebel headquarters that took care of propaganda and communication, indicated with the precision of a terrorist Baedeker the houses that housed the fighters, the times when the perpetrators were intent on insurrectionary work in order to be able to capture them at ease.

The American intelligence swear they have never found such a helpful traitor. He dictated identikits and portraits in the round, with the vices and qualities of the emirs, marked on the cards the cafes and the places where they met. He wanted to get favors in detention and freedom, but there was also a dull hostility against foreign fighters, non-Arabs who came to Iraq to fight the holy war. In his pocket they found a notebook with many telephone numbers. He fixed everyone’s names and roles. The perfect repentant, the quality traitor. If they had any doubts, they swear they vanished when they eliminated Abu Qaswarah, a Moroccan-born Swede among the diehards, in Mosul in 2008. Address and habits surfaced in the folders with Al-Mawla’s confessions.

When in October 2019 the Americans tried to decipher the fragments of the biography of the new caliph there were a thousand nicknames to be cut, Abdullah Qaradash or Ahj Abdullah, to remove the mask from this Hashimi al-Qurayshi called the Turkmen, born in 1976 in Tell Afar from a family originally from Central Asia, a former intelligence soldier of Saddam, a scholar of theology at the University of Mosul who had traded the Koran for the machine gun, nicknamed Al-Qurayshi to guarantee its origin from the family of the prophet, the only anointing that gives right to the caliphal throne. At the end they announced: it was him, the nice traitor of Camp Bucca. That there was some stain in his biography was perhaps testified by the doubts that had accompanied his appointment on the Islamist network: many defined him inadequate to massacre crusaders and apostates. He had redeemed himself from that guilt by becoming in Mosul “the destroyer”, a nickname that he had well deserved by fiercely hunting down those he betrayed. But in the events of the war on terrorism everything is always opaque, two-sided. What if the treacherous caliph had been invented by the Americans to discredit him and sow doubt in his followers?