The mild winter climate in the UAE inspires an experience in the middle of the desert, relaxing among its golden sands and contemplating the sunset moments that give the soul peace and tranquility in the embrace of picturesque nature.

Al Qudra Lakes in Dubai is one of the most prominent desert destinations that captivates its visitors with its natural landscapes and the splendor of the wildlife it hosts, including birds and wild deer. It provides an ideal choice for spending the most beautiful times, especially during the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, which offers a wide range of options that harmonize with… With the interests and tastes of all visitors and tourists, to preserve unforgettable images and memories of the land of the Emirates.

At a distance of no more than 55 kilometers from the center of Dubai on Al Qudra Road, Al Qudra Lakes are located within the Al Marmoum Desert Reserve. They represent a group of artificial lakes surrounded by the Saih Al Salam desert, near the Bab Al Shams Resort, where they can be easily reached without the need for four-wheel drive cars. It is possible to enter the Al Qudra Lakes area all year round for free and enjoy the desert atmosphere and contemplate around the meticulously drawn lakes that carry wonderful artistic connotations.

Home to deer and birds

Sand dunes surround Al Qudra Lakes from all directions. These lakes are also home to a large and diverse group of animals, such as deer, especially mountain gazelle, slender-horned gazelle, and the Arabian oryx. They are also home to desert foxes, hawks, bustards, and ducks, and more than 170 species of birds, such as the common kestrel and the plover. Red wattle, gray heron and many other bird species.

In addition, the Al Qudra Lakes area is distinguished by being one of the best camping places in the Emirates, as it represents the ideal destination for families and friends who want to enjoy the picturesque natural scenery.

What increases the uniqueness of Al Qudra Lakes is its proximity to the Al Marmoum Desert Reserve, which is a habitat for dozens of species of wild animals and birds, and represents another attraction for wildlife enthusiasts who seek to get close to a large and diverse group of animals.

Lake of love

Love Lake is one of the most prominent lakes that have been developed within Al Qudra Lakes, and is characterized by beautiful views and wonderful, breathtaking designs. Love Lake was established in the heart of the desert near Al Marmoom Rest House in order to be a clearly visible cultural and humanitarian symbol that reflects the authentic values ​​of the leadership and people of the Emirates, which are represented by love and tolerance. And coexistence between different cultures on the land of the Emirates and in the expanses of the Arabian Desert, which symbolizes patience, generosity, chivalry and generosity.

The Lake of Love consists of two overlapping lakes containing fresh water engraved in the shape of two hearts with the word “Love” in English emblazoned along the length of the lake. The area of ​​the lake reaches 550,000 square meters and includes 16,000 olive, sidr, Samar, and Ghaf trees, and about 800,000 various shrubs. There are 3 walkways with a total length of about 7 km. The lake also includes equipped and open parking lots for about 500 cars.

Local visitors and tourists from outside the country can also take a walk and relax in the places designated for resting in the lake, in addition to 20 sessions in which visitors can sit to take a rest or eat, drink and exchange conversations. They are equipped with seats and sofas that suit the desert environment, and are equipped with a group of service and entertainment facilities in order to Ensuring the utmost comfort and luxury, making it one of the best places for hiking in Dubai.

Wild hikers can see deer, desert foxes, oryx, white birds of various shapes, and others that are on the verge of extinction, such as the bustard and hawks with convex beaks.

Moon Lake

On the same level, the Moon Lake shines in its magnificent shape amidst the golden desert sands. It is considered the newest lake in the Dubai desert. It appears in the shape of a crescent, and around it there are a group of trees that appear in aerial photography to be stars surrounding the crescent. The lake has received the attention of many visitors and tourists, even It has become one of the newest distinctive landmarks in the Emirate of Dubai.

The Moon Lake is located in the middle of the Al Qudra Desert in Dubai. It is considered a new jewel of the Dubai desert, full of natural beauty and charming scenes amid the golden sand. The lake is visited via equipped four-wheel drive vehicles.

Activities and events

The beauty of Al Qudra Lakes and the surrounding area is not limited to contemplating the meeting of the golden desert with the lakes, and the splendor of relaxing in the arms of wildlife and its natural treasures, but also extends to the pleasure of integrating into a group of sporting activities and events that can be practiced by outdoor sports enthusiasts, where they can enjoy the trail. Al Qudra Cycling Trail, which is located near “Lake of Love,” is 86 kilometers long over sandy terrain and is widely popular with professional and amateur riders, as it takes an hour and a half to 3 hours to complete. The path is equipped with rest stations, benches, and shaded spaces, in addition to restrooms.

Continuous attention

The Emirate of Dubai continues to pay attention to the roads leading to Al Qudra Lakes due to the large demand from visitors. In mid-2022, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority opened the project to develop and expand Saih Al Dahl Street, which connects Saih Al Salam Street and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Park, where a road was implemented. A new 11-kilometre-long road consisting of two lanes in each direction, a central island, and 3 roundabouts to facilitate movement in all directions. It will connect the road with the entrances to Al Qudra Lakes.

The road's capacity has reached 4,000 vehicles in each direction, with the aim of accommodating the continued growth in traffic volumes and facilitating the access of residents and visitors to the oases on both sides of the road and desert areas.