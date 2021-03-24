Manchester (Reuters)

FIFA has punished Sepp Blatter, the former president of the International Federation, with an additional suspension from the activities of the game for a period of six years and eight months, in addition to a fine of one million Swiss francs.

Blatter’s current suspension was supposed to expire in October, but the new penalty, imposed for violating the values ​​regulations, will be enforced from this time.

Jerome Falk, former FIFA Secretary General, was subjected to the same punishment.

The Values ​​Committee said in a statement: The investigations with Blatter and Falk included many accusations, especially related to additional payments to FIFA tournaments, which were paid to senior FIFA officials, in addition to the presence of many amendments and extensions in work contracts, as well as FIFA’s legal fees related to Mr. Falk’s case.