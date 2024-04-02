The catheterization unit at Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah performed three operations to treat high blood pressure during the month of March using the “Paradise” system for three patients between the ages of 45 and 75 who have been suffering for many years from unstable high blood pressure despite taking medications and medicines. Which is used to lower high blood pressure.

These three operations are considered a qualitative leap in catheterization operations using the “Paradise” system, which was provided by the Emirates Health Services Corporation for the first time at its Al Qassimi Hospital, as a modern technology for treating high blood pressure in the Middle East region. The operation is performed using this system by cauterizing and isolating the sympathetic nerves that cover the renal arteries, which play a major role in high blood pressure.

Dr. Issam Al Zarouni, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, stressed that the organization’s role is not limited to providing high-quality health care only, but also goes beyond that to innovate and provide the latest medical technologies and equipment that contribute to improving treatment processes and providing distinguished medical services. To the community through its advanced medical procedures such as catheterization operations at the Heart Center at Al Qasimi Hospital using the “Paradise” system.

For his part, Director of Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah, Dr. Arif Al Nouryani, explained that the importance of performing catheterization operations using the “Paradise” system is to provide appropriate and effective treatment for heart patients who suffer from problems such as unstable high blood pressure. These operations contribute to improving the patient's quality of life and reducing serious health complications that may result from these problems, which reduces the incidence of heart attacks and strokes.