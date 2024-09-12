Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, affiliated to the Emirates Health Services Corporation, announced a pioneering medical achievement in the field of treating chronic ischemia that threatens the limbs below the knee, through the successful implantation of an Esprit stent loaded with the drug everolimus, which is self-dissolving, for the first time in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

The new Esprit stent, developed by Abbott, is the first of its kind and the latest solution dedicated to treating blood vessels in patients with chronic ischemia that threatens the limbs below the knee.

The innovative stent, made of suture-like materials, has recently been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, offering a new treatment option that reduces the risk of long-term complications. Before dissolving, the stent keeps the blood vessel open until a drug is released that helps it heal and strengthen it enough to stay open on its own.

The Director of Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, Dr. Arif Al Nouriani, performed the successful stent implantation operation yesterday, on a 58-year-old citizen.

Al-Nouriani told Al-Emarat Al-Youm, “The advantage of this operation is that the stents are being used for the first time in the Middle East and Europe, and therefore we are pioneers in this matter, which serves our patients in the first place, as the UAE is the third country in the world to introduce this technology after the United States of America and Hong Kong, which introduced it last week.”

Al-Nouriani stated that the stent is considered one of the most modern smart stents in the world, stressing that the results of this treatment appear immediately after the operation, after observing a noticeable improvement in the patient’s health.

For his part, the Head of the Vascular Surgery Department, Dr. Zaki Al Mazki, expressed his pride in the new achievement recorded by the UAE in general, and Al Qassimi Hospital, affiliated with the Emirates Health Services Corporation, in particular, to be the first country in the Middle East, Africa and Europe to implant this advanced stent, noting that this achievement is the best evidence of the Corporation’s commitment to adopting the latest advanced technologies to advance the healthcare sector in the country, and to provide the best treatments to patients with the highest standards.

Head of Interventional Radiology Department, Dr. Khalid Al Naqbi, pointed out that more than 20 million people around the world suffer from chronic ischemic disease that threatens limbs. However, the diagnosis rate for this disease is less than 10%, which leads to major challenges in providing approved treatments. This achievement comes within the framework of the Emirates Health Services Corporation’s commitment to improving the quality of healthcare and making a qualitative leap in people’s lives, using advanced medical technology, in line with the vision of the wise leadership, the goals of the “We the Emirates 2031” vision, and the UAE Centennial 2071, which focuses on promoting innovation in all vital sectors, including the health sector.