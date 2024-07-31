Following the announcement of Haniyeh’s killing in Tehran on Wednesday morning, the Qassam Brigades said in a statement: “The criminal assassination of leader Haniyeh in the heart of the Iranian capital is a significant and dangerous event that takes the battle to new dimensions and will have major repercussions on the entire region.”

The Al-Qassam Brigades added that “the enemy miscalculated by expanding the circle of aggression, assassinating resistance leaders in various arenas, and violating the sovereignty of the countries of the region.”

The statement continued: “It is time for this Zionist rampage to stop, for this raging enemy to be curbed, and for its hand that is messing around here and there to be cut off so that it is deterred from its aggression,” noting that “the enemy’s ongoing crimes in various arenas are ringing alarm bells for all countries and peoples of the region, and must be an incentive for everyone to support and back the resistance in Palestine because it is the advanced line of defense for the entire nation, and therefore the enemy is trying hard to break it and subjugate it to devote itself to the greater aggression against the countries and peoples of the nation.”

The Al-Qassam Brigades stressed that Haniyeh’s blood “will not be in vain, but will be a beacon on the path to liberation, and the enemy will pay the price of its aggression with its blood in Gaza, the West Bank, and within its entity.”

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, Hamas and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced early Wednesday, while he was there to attend the inauguration of Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, on Tuesday.