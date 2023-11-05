According to Al-Qassam, the operation to destroy the two Israeli vehicles took place in the Al-Farahin area, east of Khan Yunis, with “Al-Yassin 105” shells.

On Sunday night, Israeli forces stormed the town of Abu Dis, east of Jerusalem, leading to the outbreak of confrontations with Palestinian citizens.

The Palestinian News Agency quoted local sources as saying that Israeli forces stormed the town from the vicinity of Al-Quds University, and fired stun grenades and toxic tear gas towards citizens and their homes, but no casualties were reported.

On Sunday night, two young men were injured by shrapnel from live bullets, after Israeli forces targeted a vehicle they were traveling in near Halhul Bridge at the northern entrance to Hebron.

Local and security sources told the Palestinian News Agency that Israeli forces opened fire on a vehicle as it was passing by, wounding two young men with shrapnel from live bullets.