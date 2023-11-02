Al Qasimia University revealed that it has converted the works of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, founder of the university, into audio books, through artificial intelligence applications.

The audio compositions will allow the public to access His Highness’s works in a voice that mimics His Highness’s own voice via the Al Qasimia Podcast platform and the university’s website.

The Director of Al Qasimia University, Dr. Awad Al Khalaf, confirmed that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, viewed audio samples prepared by the university during His Highness’s visit to Al Qasimia University’s pavilion participating in the Sharjah International Book Fair, which received his gracious approval from His Highness.

He pointed out that the recording and production took place in the radio studios of the University’s College of Communication, where the compositions are narrated through an audio experience close to reality by generating a voice identical to the reading of the text in high quality, which is converted into His Highness’s voice using artificial intelligence techniques.

He pointed out that this project by the university will be limited only to converting the books of the Ruler of Sharjah into audio books.