Al Qasimia University revealed that it has converted the works of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, founder of the university, into audio books through artificial intelligence applications that allow the public to access the works of His Highness in his voice via the Al Qasimia Podcast platform and the university’s website. Dr. Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, confirmed that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah reviewed audio samples prepared by the university during his visit to the university’s pavilion participating in the Sharjah International Book Fair 2023, held at the Expo Center Sharjah, and that they were satisfied with His Highness. He pointed out that the recording and production took place in the radio studios of the College of Communication at the university, where the works are narrated through an audio experience close to reality by generating a voice identical to the reading of the text in great quality, which is converted into the voice of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, pointing out that the project by the university will be limited only to Translating the works of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.