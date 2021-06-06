Sharjah (Union)

A number of Al Qasimia University students got acquainted with the curlew as part of their visit to the Sharjah Heritage Institute at its headquarters in Sharjah, and toured the facilities of the accompanying exhibition held on the sidelines of the event.

The students of the university visited the institute yesterday morning, within the framework of the cooperation of Al Qasimia University with the institute and to participate in the fourteenth edition of the “Breaking Good News” event, which is organized by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, under the slogan “The Crown Bird”, as part of its extension of its intellectual program.

The visit comes in the context of integrating visions with the aim of developing cultural knowledge and getting to know the authentic Emirati heritage and its vocabulary, within the framework of the environment that the Institute provides to its visitors, as well as achieving the vision and aspirations of Al Qasimia University in empowering and integrating its students of different nationalities with national activities and events, in order to understand the customs and traditions of the UAE. and traditions prevailing in the Emirati society.

The institute received the university students and took them on a tour within the general program of the event, which included an exhibition of visual images of the previous sessions of the events in their previous years. During their stay at the institute, the students also listened to a lecture on the curlew on the stage of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, which shed light on this bird as part of the cultural knowledge of the Emirates. On the sidelines of the visit, the student delegation met with His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, President of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, who in turn welcomed the students of Al Qasimia University and for their visit to the Institute and their participation in the “Breaking Good News” event, which the Institute used to organize on an annual basis. obliteration;