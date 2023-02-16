On Thursday afternoon, Al Qasimia University honored its strategic partners, who had an important role in the success of its annual plans.

Jamal Salem Al-Tarifi, President of Al-Qasimia University, accompanied by Dr. Awwad Al-Khalaf, Director General of the University, honored the entities and their representatives in a ceremony held at its main headquarters under the name “Strategic Partners”, in appreciation of the efforts of these institutions as partners and their active role in the success of the university’s various programs and projects. And she received the honor on behalf of the editor-in-chief of Emirates Today, colleague Nahed Al-Naqbi.

The ceremony presented a special documentary presentation on the most important developmental achievements of the university since its official opening in 2015.

On this occasion, the President of Al Qasimia University, in his opening speech to the ceremony, expressed his pride in all partnerships, through which the university strengthens its role in preparing students for various professions and its advanced tools.