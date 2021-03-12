Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the UAE and Arab Golf Federations, inaugurated this morning the championship of His Highness the President of the State for Golf, held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club stadium in the capital Abu Dhabi.

The tournament witnesses the participation of 100 male and female players from all ages, as well as the leadership of the game, its pioneers and parents, competing to win the title of the ninth edition of the tournament sponsored by “HSBC” for the ninth year in a row.

The competitions were launched in the categories of men, boys, boys and girls, amid full commitment to precautionary measures to preserve the safety of all participants and those in charge of the tournament, which continues today with the participation of more than 30 players who do not exceed the age of 12 years old, and they are part of the national program for young people launched by the Game Federation to expand Al-Qaeda and spreading the game among this Sunni group.

The 2021 edition holds the holding of competitions within the “Croese” and “Al Safi” competition, as adopted in the Arab and Gulf championships in general, for both groups of men and girls, youth and juniors, in addition to allocating the Golf Federation to encouraging competitive competitions related to strikes for the best, longest and closest to drilling. Abu Dhabi Golf Club stadium track.