At the beginning of this month, the team of doctors at Al Qasimi Hospital, which is under the umbrella of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, succeeded in performing the first heart catheterization operation using the “GENTUITY” device, which is the newest device compared to the other generation that is currently being used, as the modern device can scan more than 100 cells. mm of coronary arteries in less than a second.

The device, which is based on the scanning mechanism, evaluates the coronary arteries in terms of cholesterol, calcium, and tissues, and reads the extent of the susceptibility of these tissues to heart attacks in the future, as the device was used to perform the catheterization of a 50-year-old woman.

In detail, the patient was admitted to the hospital suffering from angina pectoris, and after conducting the necessary examinations, it was found that there were atherosclerosis in the arteries, which required immediate surgical intervention using a modern device that covers an area ranging between 1.3 mm and 6 mm to remove coronary atherosclerosis.

The Director General of Al Qasimi Hospital, Dr. Aref Al Nouriani, confirmed that the device used is very accurate and capable of scanning tiny coronary capillaries and detecting atherosclerosis in them, expressing his pride in this achievement, which is added to the hospital records, and he also expressed his thanks to the Emirates Health Services Corporation for its support. Permanent hospital and provide it with the latest in modern medicine techniques.

He added that the value and importance of the device lies in its ability to early detect sclerosis in the most delicate coronary capillaries, as well as its speed compared to the previous generation that is being used so far, which contributes to speeding up surgical interventions, performing accurate catheterizations and removing sclerosis in patients with complete success.

In turn, Dr. Essam Al Zarouni, Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, explained that the corporation continues its strategies to support its health facilities with the latest medical technology, in line with the country’s directions and projects towards providing the highest standards of digital services and health care services that rely on intelligence. He pointed out that Al Qasimi Hospital has become a medical edifice known for its achievements at the local and regional levels.

It is noteworthy that the Al Qasimi Hospital of the Emirates Health Services Corporation has performed, over the past few years, many delicate surgeries that placed it among the ranks of international hospitals, and it was also the first hospital provided by the Corporation with medical robots that are used in delicate surgeries.