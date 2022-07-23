Poland (Union)

The Abu Dhabi team boats scored a strong start, during the first stage of the Formula 2 World Championship, and the qualifying competitions for the best time race. 48.576 seconds, followed by the Abu Dhabi 36 boat, led by Mansour Al Mansouri, with a time of 49.950 seconds.

The time qualifiers began with the qualification of Abu Dhabi boats as the first and second in the first qualifier, and the transition to the second qualifier, which saw the qualification of 15 boats, to be the lead of Rashid Al Qamzi in this qualifier, and Mansour came in fourth place, and the best six qualified for the third and decisive stage, which started over a quarter of an hour, Through it, the Abu Dhabi 1 boat was able to confirm its competence, and win the first place to be the first on the poles, through the main race tomorrow in Poland.