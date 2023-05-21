Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Jordanian Ali Al-Qaisi retained the featherweight title in the international version (42) of the “Emirates Warriors” championship for mixed martial arts, which was organized by the Palms Sports Company at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, in the presence of a large audience.

Al-Qaisi succeeded in preserving his title after defeating his Canadian rival, Jess Arnett, while the Iranian Amir Fadli was crowned with the middleweight title in the same version.

Al-Qaisi won the bet against his rival Arnett, and won the title for the second time in a row, in the third and separating match between them, after a strong and exciting fight that was decided by the referees’ decision, after 5 rounds.

Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the Ju-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, President of the Asian Ju-Jitsu Federation, First Vice President of the International Federation, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Championship, Mohammed bin Dalmouk Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Mixed Martial Arts Committee of the Ju-Jitsu Federation, Saleh Al-Jaziri, Director General of Tourism in the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, and Tariq Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the UAE and Asian Muay Thai Federations and Secretary General The Arab Federation, and Fouad Darwish, CEO of Palms Sports Company, Chairman of the Organizing Committee.

The international version witnessed a large presence of martial arts champions in the world, Brazilian Henzo Grisi, an expert in ju-jitsu and mixed martial arts, Islam Ma Khashiyev, world lightweight champion (UFC), Hamza Chimaev (UFC), and champion Osman Nur Mammadov. Bellatour Lightweight Champion.

The rest of the fights witnessed the victory of the Turkish Attila Kamaz over the Croatian Carlo Cabot by submission in the light weight, and the Brazilian Alex Dasilva over the Kyrgyzstan Ali Masharibov by a knockout in the free weight, and the women’s fight witnessed the victory of the Swedish Ellen Abuberg over the Chinese Ding Miao, by a technical knockout in the free weight.

Brigadier General Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri expressed his happiness with the success achieved by the Arab and international versions of the “Emirates Warriors” championship at the organizational and technical levels, which confirms the development of the championship from one version to another, especially in attracting elite champions from the world and increasing its followers in the UAE and the region.

Al Dhaheri said: “The high and impressive levels of the game’s champions in the world, which were presented at the Etihad Arena, confirm that the championship is developing very quickly from year to year.”

The champion, Ali Al-Qaisi, expressed his happiness with the success he achieved and his preservation of the title of the international version of the tournament, after defeating the Canadian champion, Jess Arnett, stressing that the fight was very difficult and one of the strongest fights he fought in his career.

He added in his statements after the victory: «The preparation was very wonderful for this fight, and I had the ability to settle it early despite its difficulty, but the desire of the fans to continue in order to enjoy the competitions made us continue for a longer time, explaining that he suffered a fracture in his hand during the fights, but he He decided to be prejudiced and continue to compete in order to achieve the goal.”

The champion, Ali Al-Qaisi, explained that his victory and preservation of the title did not come from a vacuum, but rather from continuous training and preparation for this match since the last participation in last March, pointing out that the continuous Arab brilliance in the international version gives a great motivation for more giving and success.

Ali Al-Qaisi indicated that upon his return to his home, he will watch the fight again, in order to see the mistakes he made and correct them in previous fights.

For his part, Fouad Darwish, Executive Director of Palms Sports Company, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Championship, confirmed that the success achieved in the current edition of the tournament increases the pressure on the work team to search for the best in the upcoming editions.

He added, “We have to keep pace with this remarkable development in public attendance, especially since this sport has become one of the fastest growing sports in the world, which prompts us to do more work to reach full readiness in all the fights that we host.”

Regarding the multiplicity of Arab competitors in the championship, he stressed that this matter confirms the extent of success and development that martial arts games have reached in the Arab world, and heralds more new talents capable of giving for years.