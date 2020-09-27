The National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with the West Bengal STF, has arrested suspected operative Sameem Ansari of Al Qaeda (Al-Qaeda). A resident of Murshidabad, Ansari has been given transit remand by the CJM Court. He will be produced before the NIA court in New Delhi.

Last week, the NIA arrested 9 operatives of Al-Qaeda while destroying the terrorists’ dangerous designs. The militants have been arrested by raiding several places in Murshidabad in West Bengal and Ernakulam in Kerala. According to the information received, all of them were preparing to attack at many places in the country including the capital Delhi.

Investigation revealed that all of them were linked to Pakistan-based terrorist organization al-Qaeda through social media and were radicalized from there. Many other places including the national capital region were also in the process of attack. Jihadi literature, indigenous guns, sharp weapons, localized body armor, explosives items, digital devices and documents have been recovered from them. These modules were actively involved in fund raising for their nefarious designs.