The terrorist organization Al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) has threatened the United States with “war on all fronts.” Two representatives of the group reported this to CNN through an intermediary.

According to them, the struggle with America will continue until “until the United States is expelled from the rest of the Islamic world.” The channel notes that al-Qaeda has generally refused to communicate with the media, usually instead using its resources for propaganda. Terrorism expert Paul Cruikshank suggested in an interview with CNN that the terrorist group may be “encouraged” by US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, or “seeking to divert attention from the recent multiple casualties.”

In addition, al-Qaeda stated that the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) was insincere in its promise to Washington to sever ties with the terrorist group, which means that the agreement on the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan was based on deception, the TV channel notes. …

Al-Qaeda’s statements came on the eve of the 10th anniversary of the death of the terrorist organization’s founder, Osama bin Laden. On the night of May 2, 2011, American marines broke into bin Laden’s mansion in Pakistani Abbottabad. Together with the leader of al-Qaeda, his son and three associates were killed.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced that the US would withdraw its troops from Afghanistan from May 1 to September 11. Later, US Assistant to the President for National Security Jake Sullivan said that Washington had achieved the goals that were set at the beginning of the operation of the American armed forces in Afghanistan in 2001, including the elimination of bin Laden.