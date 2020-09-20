Murshid Hassan, the main accused in the Al Qaeda terror plot, traveled to many places in South and East India. He was inspired by the violent ideology of this globally banned terrorist organization. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has given this information to a court here. NIA arrested nine suspected terrorists during a raid in Ernakulam, Kerala and Murshidabad in West Bengal on the night of 18 September, thwarting the international terror organization’s conspiracy to establish its roots in the country. Murshid Hasan, Mosharraf Hussain and Yakub Biswas were detained from various places in Ernakulam while six others were arrested from Murshidabad.The NIA told the special court here that it had come to know from reliable sources that some suspected terrorists were involved in a major criminal conspiracy to carry out funds to recruit and radicalize youths to carry out incidents and increase their jihadist ideology. The NIA said in its application for transit custody of the accused on Saturday that apart from the arrested accused, some unknown members of the organization are also involved in this conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts.

‘Terrorists were raising money to buy ammunition’

The NIA sought transit custody to present these accused before the special judge of NIA cases in Patiala House Court in New Delhi. The court handed over the accused to NIA custody from 5 pm to 22 September 11 on Saturday evening so that they could be produced before the competent court. In its application, the NIA said that it is suspected that they will also have weapons and that they were regularly raising money to buy weapons and ammunition. The agency said that some of his objectionable conversations, photographs and videos show that he hatched a conspiracy for anti-national activities. He told, “The group was led by the first accused, a Bengali-speaking man and traveled to many places in South and East India.” The agency said in its application that it was inspired by Al Qaeda’s violent ideology.