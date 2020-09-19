Al-Qaeda modules have been busted in the country. The NIA has arrested 9 suspected al-Qaeda terrorists in Kerala and West Bengal in the raids. All the suspects were planning to travel to Delhi for the purchase of arms and ammunition and to carry out the terrorist incident here.

In the last 24 hours 93 thousand 337 new cases of corona have been reported in the country. At the same time 1247 people have died. Now the total number of infected has reached 53 lakh 8 thousand 15. So far 42 lakh 8 thousand 432 patients have also been cured and treatment of 10 lakh 13 thousand 964 is underway. 85 thousand 619 people have died.

The 13th season of the IPL starts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from today. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will face each other in the first match today. However, this time the IPL will be played in the stadium without any spectators. The match will start at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7.30 pm according to Indian time.

Urmila Matondkar, Jaya Bachchan and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who have been involved in controversies, have said that if someone proves that the battle has been announced on their behalf, then she will leave Twitter. Kangana has said that it has been her record that she has never started a fight with herself.

A few weeks after several Chinese apps were banned in India, the US has announced a ban on TicketLock and WeChat keeping national security in mind. From Sunday, both apps will be completely closed in the country. On July 29, India banned 59 Chinese apps, including TicketLock, WeChat and UC Browser.

