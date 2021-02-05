The leader of the jihadist organization Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), Khalid Batarfi, was arrested last October in eastern Yemen, said a UN report released on Thursday (February 5th).

According to this report to the United Nations Security Council, Khalid Batarfi, known as Abou Miqdad El-Kindi, who took the head of AQAP a year ago, “was arrested in October during an operation in Gheida (Mahra province), which also resulted in the death of the second in command, Saad Atef El-Aoulaqi”. The document does not specify by whom Khalid Batarfi was captured, nor what has become of him since. However, this is the first official confirmation of this arrest, which has been mentioned several times in recent months but could not be verified.

“In addition to the losses caused within its command, the AQPA suffered an erosion among its ranks, due to dissensions and desertions, led mainly by one of the former lieutenants of Batarfi”, further indicates the UN report, which however warns against “the constant threat” that continues to weigh on this jihadist group well established in Yemen.