The UN confirmed on Thursday the arrest of the leader of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), Khalid Batarfi, in Yemen in October 2020.

The Sanctions Monitoring and Analytical Support Team has submitted a report to the Security Council, detailing that he was detained in the city of Ghayda, in Al-Mahra province, during an operation in which the second in the command, Saad Atef al Awlaqi.

The United Nations has not provided further details on the operation or the current whereabouts of Batarfi.

In his early 40s, Khalid Batarfi took over the leadership of the Al Qaeda affiliate a year ago, following the death of the former leader, Qasim al Rimi, in a US attack in Yemen. Batarfi joined al Qaeda before the September 11 attacks and later joined the affiliate in Yemen.

Unlike other al Qaeda leaders, Batarfi has allowed himself to be captured alive, something he criticized last year during his inaugural speech, when he stated that “according to our methodology, the martyrdom of leaders is proof of their veracity, and is a badge of oven adorned by these leaders “, picks up a translation by SITE Intelligence Group.