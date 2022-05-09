These confrontations come after a relative lull in the movement of al-Qaeda in the southern governorates of Yemen, which is the latest clash between the forces of the Southern Transitional Council and the extremist organization, which had previously carried out several terrorist operations, some of which were in Aden, the interim capital of the government.

The Yemeni Ministry of Interior said in a statement published on its official website, “The leadership of the Ministry of Interior mourns the martyrdom of 3 members of the Security Belt Forces in Al-Dhalea city, while confronting terrorist elements inside one of the Security Belt camps.”

The statement added that “the martyrs are Walid Hassan Al-Dami, deputy commander of the security belt in Al-Dhalea governorate, and Muhammad Yahya Al-Shobaji, commander of the fight against terrorism in the governorate, in addition to Abdul Hamid Al-Darwish, one of the members of the belt.”

The statement indicated that “the confrontations came after a group of Al-Qaeda terrorist infiltrated from the Juban district, which is controlled by the Houthi group,” explaining that the armed clashes also resulted in the killing of the terrorists “Saleem Al-Masn, Nayef Salim Al-Masn, Ali Salim Al-Masn, Saleh Ali Saleh Al-Masn and Hamid Nasser Muhammad and Al-Khidr Ali Abdullah and Al-Khidr Ali Saleh.

The Yemeni Ministry of Interior called on “citizens to be vigilant and to report any suspicious movements of terrorist elements.”

It also announced that it had “allocated sums of money to everyone who reported on terrorists and their movements.”

Al-Qaeda affiliates are present in several Yemeni governorates and launch attacks from time to time against government interests, usually leaving dead and wounded.

The clashes with al-Qaeda come amid the steadfastness of a two-month truce agreed upon by the warring parties before Ramadan, and the United Nations relies on it to pave the way for the resumption of the frozen peace negotiations.

So far, this truce appears to be holding, despite the exchange of accusations by the two sides of the conflict of violating it, and amid Western calls for restraint and to prevent the current truce from collapsing.

The Houthi coup against power by force of arms in 2014 provided an opportunity for al-Qaeda to rearrange its ranks, taking advantage of the Yemeni forces’ preoccupation with confronting the coup plotters. The organization has invested in security gaps in several provinces to carry out bloody attacks.