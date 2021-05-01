Ten years after the death of Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, the organization still poses a threat to Afghanistan. But this did not prevent USA has decided to withdraw its troops from the country after two decades of war.

The United States invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 after the September 11 attacks in New York and Washington, after the Taliban regime refused to hand over Bin Laden, whom the White House held responsible for the attacks.

The leader of the terrorist network was under protection of the Taliban in Afghan territory, and since then led a war that has left tens of thousands of victims between Afghans and foreigners.

US President Joe Biden announced in mid-April that the country will withdraw its 3,500 remaining troops from Afghanistan before the symbolic September 11 of this year, 20 years after the bloody attacks that left more than 3,000 dead.

Two people pray in front of the demolished site where a US special command killed Osama Bin Laden, in Abbottabad, Pakistan, on May 1, 2011. Photo: EFE

Biden affirmed that the objective of killing Osama bin Laden was completed ten years ago in Pakistan, where the jihadist leader fled after the US invasion, and clarified that the terrorist threat from Al Qaeda in the country has “evolved.”

“It is time to end America’s longest war,” he said.

Threat in Afghanistan

But both the Afghan government and the international community warned that the jihadist group continues to be a threat to Afghanistan and it could increase its presence when the United States and its allies leave the country.

In addition, the supposed leader of Al Qaeda today, the Egyptian Ayman al Zawahiri, 70, could be hiding somewhere on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, or, as happened in his day with Bin Laden, in some city. Pakistani.

Timeline of the US war in Afghanistan since 2001. / AFP

“When analyzing the fact that Osama lived and was killed in Pakistan, Zawahiri could also live and hide somewhere in Pakistan, but there are no clear indications or evidence available in this regard,” Afghan analyst Habib Khan Totakhail told EFE news agency. .

Afghan security forces have launched Multiple operations against Al Qaeda in the last year and a half, and ended up with dozens of members of the group, including important leaders.

These include Asim Omar, the leader of Al Qaeda for the Indian subcontinent who died in 2019, or Abu Mohsin al-Masri, close to Osama bin Laden and fully aware of the 9/11 attacks.

In the last seven months, 42 militants of the organization died in operations of the security forces, according to data from the Afghan Army.

The then president of the United States, Barack Obama, his vice Joe Biden, the secretary of state, Hillary Clinton and other officials observe in the White House the operation in which Bin Laden was killed, on May 1, 2011. Photo: AFP

Pump experts

The government of the Asian country also maintains that members of Al Qaeda were working as explosives experts for the Taliban, making bombs or teaching how to do it.

“Members of Al Qaeda are still in Afghanistan and have joined the ranks of the Taliban,” Rahmatullah Andar, spokesman for the main Afghan intelligence agency, the National Security Directorate (NDS), told EFE.

Andar stated that “they are on the move and suffer many casualties,” so It is difficult to give a number of Al Qaeda troops in AfghanistanAlthough their ranks include Chechens, Pakistanis, Arabs, and others from Central Asia.

According to a report published in June 2020 by the United Nations, members of Al Qaeda and “senior leaders” remain “secretly active” in 12 of the 24 provinces of the Asian country.

The UN estimated their presence at between 400 and 600 armed fighters, and further stated that the Taliban regularly consulted with leaders of the jihadist formation during their negotiations with the United States.

Deployment of United States forces in Afghanistan and death toll from 2001 to February 2020. / AFP

The Taliban came to meet with Hamza bin laden, son of Osama bin Laden, in 2019 in the southern province of Helmand to “personally assure him that the Islamic Emirate (as the insurgent formation calls itself) would not sever its historical ties with Al Qaeda at any price.”

The US announced in September of that same year the death of Hamza bin Laden, then considered one of the leaders of Al Qaeda.

“The Taliban are protecting and sheltering this terrorist group, and their numbers will increase when the Taliban have more room for maneuver,” Andar warned.

America’s promises

Faced with the possible threat of an al Qaeda resurgence, America will remain vigilant, said the commander of the US Army and NATO in Afghanistan, General Austin “Scott” Miller, during a meeting with journalists a week ago in Kabul.

“The Taliban must break the relationship (with Al Qaeda), they have committed to it and the world hopes so,” said Miller, whose troops the withdrawal began this week from the country.

But despite the promises of the US, some analysts think that the withdrawal is irresponsible and occurs despite not having met the objectives of the invasion of Afghanistan.

Afghan soldiers, in a military base used until recently by the United States military, in Heska Meyna, Afghanistan, in mid-April Photo: EFE

“Unfortunately, the United States and its allies have not achieved their objectives, especially the fight against terrorism and in particular Al Qaeda. Today, in addition to Al Qaeda, there are more than twenty terrorist groups in Afghanistan,” Jamal Behishti explained to EFE, member of the foreign affairs committee of the Afghan Parliament.

“Al Qaeda is a threat not only to Afghanistan but to the whole world,” he recalled, calling the US withdrawal “irresponsible.”

The Taliban have categorically denied the presence of Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups in the Afghan country.

“I reject the presence of Al Qaeda fighters in Afghanistan, because after the 2001 invasion they left the country and most found refuge in Arab countries. Currently, there are no Al Qaeda members in Afghanistan,” the main spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid.

“All the information in this regard is propaganda to continue the war and prepare the ground for the presence of foreign forces in Afghanistan,” he concluded.

By Baber Khan Sahel, EFE agency

