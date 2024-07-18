Riyadh (dpa)

Al-Qadisiyah Saudi Football Club announced the signing of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The club published a video clip on its account on the social media platform “X”, announcing the official signing of Aubameyang, the former Marseille and Arsenal star.

Al-Qadisiyah Club’s account commented on the video clip: “Protect your nets and fortify your goal, the terrifying one has arrived.”

Aubameyang announced his departure from Marseille in a move that paved the way for his transfer to Al-Qadisiyah, after a round of negotiations. The club did not announce any details about the duration of the contract and its value, but some media reports indicated that the player signed a contract until 2026.