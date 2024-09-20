Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Al-Qadisiyah apologized for the match against the Abu Dhabi Sports Club women’s football team, which was scheduled for today, Friday, at the Football Association Stadium in Dubai, due to the inability of the Saudi team to arrive, despite the completion of arrangements to hold the “friendly” match.

Abu Dhabi Sports immediately returned to the training ground on Al Hudayriat Island to continue its training program, under the supervision of Sarah Hassanein, the technical director and the assistant staff, in preparation for traveling to China to play the second stage matches of the group stage of the AFC Champions League, which begins with a match against Wuhan Jianghan University of China, the host of the first group qualifiers, at the Hankou Center Stadium on October 3, followed by a match against Hyundai Angels of South Korea on October 6, and the UAE football representative concludes its matches against Sabah of Malaysia on October 9.