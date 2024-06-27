Riyadh (dpa)

Al-Qadisiyah Saudi Club announced the signing of Spanish defender Nacho Fernandez, a player for Real Madrid and the Spanish national team, for a two-year contract.

Badr Al-Ruzaira, President of Al-Qadisiyah Club, said in statements published by the club’s official account on the “X” website: “Nacho, along with the rest of his fellow players, forms a strong, competitive team that will keep pace with the next stage, given that he is the captain of Real Madrid, one of the largest clubs in the world, and the player has great potential that will contribute By achieving balance in the team system.”

In turn, Nacho said: “The Saudi League is strong and all expectations differ. I am happy with this step, which is one of the most important stages of my football career, and I promise the Al-Qadisiyah fans to achieve many accomplishments.”

It is noteworthy that the Spanish defender did not know any club in his career other than Real Madrid, where he rose through its ranks until he was promoted to the first team in the 2012-2013 season. Since then, he played 364 matches and won 26 titles, winning the Champions League six times and the Club World Cup. Five times, the European Super Cup four times, the Spanish League four times, the Spanish King’s Cup twice, and the Spanish Super Cup five times. In addition, he was crowned with the Spanish national team as European U-21 champion and European Nations League champion, and he ended his career at Real Madrid as captain. Who lifted the 15th European Cup at Wembley, and as one of the five players who won six European Cups in the history of football and the largest number of titles in the history of Real Madrid.

The player is currently participating with the Spanish national team in the 2024 European Nations Championship in Germany before joining Al-Qadisiyah.

The signing of the Spanish defender comes as the fifth summer deal, after Al-Qadisiyah signed Mexican international striker and winger Julian Quinones, Uruguayan Nahitan Nandez, Belgian international goalkeeper Koen Casteels and Hussein Al-Qahtani, in preparation for the new competitions, especially after Al-Qadisiyah’s return to the senior league in the new football season.