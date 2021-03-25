Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

In the past rounds of the past Arab Gulf League, the bottom clubs of the standings, Hatta, Fujairah and Ajman, appeared at strong levels, through which many adults were embarrassed, which made everyone express their surprise that they did not appear with this performance early, to move away from the specter of relegation, especially since the performance he provided The “Trio” confirms that they are able to remain in the “professionals”.

The “hurricane” specifically embarrassed some teams, such as Bani Yas “the leader” and Al-Jazira “the runner-up”, as he did not lose against them except with the goal of an “orphan”, and he was able to draw, but rather win if he took advantage of the opportunities offered to him in front of his rivals’ goal, as well as the act of “wolves.” After he was close to a draw against “Abu Dhabi Pride”, and his deserved victory over a team the size of victory.

Several questions arose on the scene about the reasons for these levels, as some attributed them to the players’ desire to market themselves, with the aim of moving to other clubs if their teams were relegated, while others confirmed that the winter changes are the reason, and a third opinion went that there is a real desire among the teams in Survival, and fighting to hold onto hope.

Returning to the stakeholders, Obaid Ali, the manager of the Hatta team, confirmed that all the previous reasons are absolutely correct and said: “The hurricane” performs very well, but he faces “misfortune” in some matches, and it is certain that the technical level differed from the first round specifically, for reasons. Several, foremost among which are the many changes that have taken place at the level of players, whether foreigners or citizens, as well as residents, and have played an important role in modifying the team’s level.

And about what the team offers recently, he indicated that this happened after the transfer period, and at the same time there are players performing the best and stronger performance in order to market themselves, and move to another club in the event of relegation, indicating that this opinion is correct, and is present on the ground.

Obaid Ali revealed that adherence to the hope of survival is a third reason for the high level of fighting spirit that the teams at the bottom of the table appear on.

Muhammad Hussain, the manager of the Ajman team, agreed with the opinion of Obaid Ali, stressing that there are a number of players, especially those who are not related to long decades, whether foreign or citizens, who are fighting in recent matches, in order to market themselves, indicating that fixing the mistakes of the beginning, and amending The situation, by contracting good players during the transfer period, was a major reason for the high level of the teams at the bottom of the table, especially in terms of deals, where Hatta conducted about 10 deals, as well as Ajman “not” in foreigners, and the same is true for Fujairah.

Hussein did not deny that the desire to remain also plays a role, in the fighting that the players appear, especially those who have long contracts with their clubs.