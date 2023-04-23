At 82, Al Pacino is writing about his life and the cinema. “You get to this age, you start doing things like that. I stayed away from it, but I think I have to talk about certain things. It’s okay, I have children, it would be a good idea and I’m working on it, ”she said during a talk on ‘People who inspire us’. The Oscar winner for Women’s Perfume reviewed his career, talked about The Godfather and explained what made him refuse to be part of the million-dollar galactic saga.

“I turned down Star Wars. When I first got here I was the new kid on the block, you know what happens when you get famous. It’s like: ‘Give it to Al’. They would give me Queen Elizabeth to play her,” she commented. “They gave me a script called Star Wars. (…) They offered me so much money, I don’t understand it. I read it. (…) So I said I couldn’t do it. I gave a race to Harrison Ford”.

Al Pacino asked the audience if they saw the behind-the-scenes of The Godfather on Paramount+. The actor said he ended up in near-shock on the first day of shooting the 1972 film. “Diane Keaton and I got drunk and thought, ‘This is it, our careers are over. This is a disaster'”. However, the film received 11 Oscar nominations.

Al Pacino played a New York City cop in “Cruising.” Photo: Lorimar Television

For Al Pacino, the Sollozzo scene kept him in the movie. “Where Michael (Corleone) he shoots the policeman. (Francis Ford) Coppola insisted on that because he thought Paramount was about to fire me. I do the scene, they liked it and they held me back because I shot someone, ”he commented, since the director had summoned him to a restaurant. “I walked in and he said to me: ‘You know? I had a lot of faith in you. And you’re failing me.’” The actor recalled the scene: “I was standing there thinking, ‘What the hell, what did I do?’”

After filming his scenes, he commented that he understood the problem. “I wanted to come out of nowhere and, at the end of the movie, create some kind of enigma.” Finally, she added that The Godfather II couldn’t be better. “I think it’s more, what would you call it, artsy or something, I don’t know. I don’t mean to downplay it and be too modest because I’m starring with Robert de Niro, but at the same time, it’s a different movie. You see, The Godfather is more entertaining. The Godfather II is this study, this personal thing for Francis. The Godfather I, I saw it recently, there are always two or three things in a scene. You are always in the story, you leave. You don’t know what’s going to happen next, it’s storytelling at its best. The Godfather II is linearized and it’s a little different, gloomy, it moves slowly. But it’s a great movie, I have to say.”

Scarface is his most “rewarding” movie even though he caused injuries and was mistaken in an ER because he was covered in prop blood. “The smoke, every day you have to put yourself in a trance. One day we are shooting, fighting. I fire 30 rounds, get hit, gun drops, and I’m supposed to be wounded. I go to pick up the gun and put my hand on the barrel. My hand got stuck and I had to go to the hospital. I was away for two weeks.”

Next up for Al Pacino is the movie King Lear, directed by Michael Redford and written by Bernard Rose. While, will recount his life and his time on the recording sets in a book with Penguin Press.

