The actor Al Pacino surprised by announcing that he will be a father for the fourth time, at 83, along with his girlfriend, the film and television producer Noor Alfallah, 29. The news was made public through the artist’s representative to TMZ and the statement generated different opinions due to the wide age difference between the Hollywood star and her partner; In addition, it was known when the new member of the family will arrive.

When will Al Pacino’s fourth child be born?

According to information issued by the media TMZthe new son of the actor from movies like “Scarface” and “The Godfather” will be born in about a month, since the couple of the American star is 8 months pregnant.

The next heir to Al Pacino will join his three brothers, who were born as a product of his relationship with two previous partners.

Who are the children of Al Pacino?

The famous Holywood actor currently has three children: Julie-Marie Pacino who was born 32 years ago as a result of a relationship with acting teacher Jan Tarrant, which lasted from 1988 to 1989. In addition, she has two twins: Anton James and Olivia Roseboth 22 years old, after his romance with actress Baeverly d’Angelo, with whom he was from 1997 to 2003.