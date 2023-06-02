After the announcement of the upcoming fatherhood of the avid Hollywood bachelor Al Pacino, a lot of rumors and insider data appeared in the press. Some assured that Pacino and his girlfriend Nur Alfala broke up, others talked about the incredible surprise of the barren father, who could not believe in such a miracle, writes PageSix.

“Yes, they are still together,” a source close to the 83-year-old Pacino told the portal.

On Tuesday, May 30, a source told the site Showbiz411that Pacino “actually believed their relationship ended a long time ago.” Alfala, according to insiders, returned to Pacino more than a year after they stopped talking. And she didn’t tell her future father about pregnancy for 11 weeks.

Al Pacino was so sure that he could not have children due to health problems that at first he did not believe when his beloved told him about the unborn child. The actor was shocked and wanted to make sure that the child was his, so he did a DNA test, knowledgeable sources say. TMZ. According to informants, the test showed the paternity of Pacino.

A rep for the actor confirmed to PageSix that the couple is expecting a baby and said that Pacino has yet to make a statement. He also declined to comment on reports of a paternity test.

The fact that 83-year-old Al Pacino in June will become a father four times on May 30 was reported by the TMZ portal. The actor’s 29-year-old girlfriend, film producer Nur Alfala, is eight months pregnant.

The upcoming birth of the fourth heir from Pacino will take away the laurels of the most respectable Hollywood father from Robert De Niro. At the age of 79, he became the father of a girl in early April. She was named Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro.