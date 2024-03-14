Al Pacino defends himself after the impasse at the 2024 Oscars: "I didn't mean to leave them out."

On Sunday, March 10, the last edition of the 2024 Oscar Awards was held. This event left many surprises for movie buffs, actors, directors and everyone in charge behind the production of a film. From the interpretation of Ryan Goslingwith 'I'm Just Ken', to the presence on stage of a John Cena half naked

However, something that was not overlooked and generated controversy was the participation of Al Pacino as one of the presenters of the awards. The actor had the task of delivering the statuette for best film; but, to do this, it is usual to mention all the nominees first. This last action did not happen and the star only named the winner ('Oppenheimer'). This event was highly criticized on social networks.

What did Al Pacino say at the 2024 Oscars?

Al Pacino was one of the presenters the Oscars 2024 and presented the award for best film. During her appearance, you could tell she was trying to lengthen his speech, even looking at the camera and saying, “Only one can win the award for best film… and to do so I have to go to the envelope… and here I go. Here it comes… And my eyes see 'Oppenheimer'” he expressed.

How did Al Pacino defend himself for what happened at the 2024 Oscars?

According to the BBC, Al Pacino published a statement to defend itself against criticism. Likewise, the actor said that he only followed the producers' instructions and that it was not his intention to ignore the other nominated films. “It was not my intention to omit them. The producers decided not to say (the name of the nominees) again, since they were individually highlighted throughout the ceremony. I realize that being nominated is a huge milestone in one's life and not being fully recognized is offensive and hurtful. I say this as someone deeply involved with filmmakers, actors and producers, so I deeply empathize with those who have been scorned by this oversight and that is why I felt it was necessary to make this statement“, held.

What did the producer of the 2024 Oscars say about what happened?

In an interview with Variety, the producer of the Oscars 2024, Molly McNearney He commented that the decision to name the winner was something that was agreed upon with the production team, since they feared that the ceremony would be prolonged. Likewise, McNearney regretted what happened to Al Pacino and said that was not the intention of the Academy organization. “We were very worried that the ceremony would take too long. When you reach the end of the program, you have already seen the 10 trailers for the best picture nominees. People just want to know who wins and are ready for the show to end. At least that's what we believed and that's why we didn't give him (Al Pacino) the nominations to read. That made it a little confusing. But that's the thrill of live television. You never know what exactly is going to happen!“he emphasized.

Al Pacino was one of the presenters at the 2024 Oscars./ Photo: View capture/

