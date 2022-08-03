The cinema has spectacular moments full of visual effects and photography techniques that are almost impossible to forget for lovers of the seventh art. However, in 1995, the world witnessed one of the most incredible reunions on the big screen: the first scene of Al Pacino and Robert de Niro together, face to face, in a dialogue that, far from the action, is remembered for the tension and the magnificent performances of both.

By the early 1990s, Alfredo James Pacino was already a Hollywood star; and only with his participation in “Caracorta”, the first two parts of “The Godfather”, “Dog Afternoon” and others had already won over the public and critics. The same thing happened with De Niro, who had already made a name for himself in the film industry between the 70s and 90s with classics like “Taxi driver”, “Raging Bull”, “Once Upon a Time in America” Y “Good boys”.

YOU CAN SEE: “Betty, the ugly”: what happened to Patrick Delmas, French that fans wanted for Beatriz?

Francis Ford Coppola flanked by Al Pacino and Robert de Niro at the 2022 Oscars ceremony. Photo: Milenio

Although they had been friends since the 1960s, according to Al Pacino, the path of these two heavyweights of the cinema crossed for the first time in “The Godfather II”, a work in which, despite being in the same cast, they never shared a single scene.

YOU CAN SEE: “Marimar” and the tragedy that amused, but broke fans: the day Macha left this world

“Heat”: the meeting of two legends

It wasn’t until 1995 that Robert de Niro and Al Pacino shared a scene together. The film “Heat” (“Fire against fire”) went down in history as a classic, precisely because it served as the perfect setting for both movie icons to finally see each other face to face.

In the film written and directed by Michael Mann, De Niro plays Neil McCauley, an ex-con who plans his latest million-dollar heist, which only an equally calculating and committed person can stop: Lieutenant Vincent Hanna, played by James Pacino.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Godfather”: Sinatra and his threat to Mario Puzo for including a character inspired by him

In the scene that brings them together, they both have a long conversation in a restaurant where they sit down to clear things up and make it clear to each other that if they get in each other’s way, there will be consequences. Some consider it an action sequence: although there are no blows or shots, it is ultimately a confrontation.

Robert de Niro, Al Pacino and director Michael Mann behind the scenes at the restaurant scene in “Heat.” Photo: Warner Bros.

The magnificent thing about this scene is that, even with the great acting range of both, at no time are they overshadowed, but they manage to support each other to maintain the tension that the scene requires. A duel that today excites movie fans and the most prominent in the field thanks to these two legendary actors.

YOU CAN SEE: “Bewitched” without Dick York: the tragic story behind his replacement that broke fans

The tape is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Star +.