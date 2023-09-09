The actor’s ex-partner has asked for custody of her son: here are all the details

In recent months the love story between Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah it was one of the most talked about. Over the last few hours, the actor and his partner have returned to occupy the pages of gossip newspapers for their decision to put an end to their relationship three months after the birth of little Roman. Let’s find out all the details of this story together.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have broken up. The love story born between the actor and Mick Jagger’s ex-girlfriend caused discussion especially due to the age difference. She is 29 years old, he is 83, three months ago the actor and Noor Alfallah became parents of Roman. However, something went wrong and, according to what was revealed by ‘TheBlast’ magazine, it seems that Noor has presented the documentation for custody of her son to the Los Angeles court.

The magazine ‘TheBlast’ provided further details regarding the separation between Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah. According to what was revealed by the well-known newspaper, it seems that Mick Jagger’s ex-girlfriend has the intention of protecting his son. For this reason she has undertaken to present the documentation to the Los Angeles court to obtain custody of her son.

‘TheBlas’ also revealed that the young woman is willing to accept the joint custody of the child, so that both you and your ex-partner can make decisions about the child. As for the figure of maintenance requested by the 29-year-old, at the moment there is no news about it. Again according to what was revealed by the magazine ‘TheBlast’, it seems that Noor Alfallah has asked the Hollywood star to bear all the legal expenses entailed by the separation.