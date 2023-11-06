The Minister of Health and Community Protection and the Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Owais, extended his sincere congratulations and blessings to the members of the Federal National Council, on the occasion of the beginning of the work of the first regular session of the eighteenth legislative term of the Federal National Council, and for the trust placed in them by the wise leadership in appointing half The number of members of the esteemed Council and the confidence of the people of the Emirates in electing the other half through the fifth electoral cycle of 2023, which was held last month. He also congratulated the Chairman of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, on his re-election as President of the Council.

Al Owais said, in a speech he delivered during the first procedural session of the Federal National Council, this morning: “The fifth session of the National Council elections witnessed active participation from members of the electoral bodies, which clearly reflects the high level of societal awareness and extent of loyalty to our wise leadership headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Zayed.” Al Nahyan – President of the State, may God protect him, and his two deputies, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman The Presidential Office, and their brothers, Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, whose young state was able to occupy the highest ranks at the regional and international levels thanks to their forward-looking vision and wise guidance, and to continue the path of excellence, leadership and prosperity during the next fifty years.”

Al Owais stressed that the unique relationship between the people of the Emirates and their wise leadership over time has been and will remain, God Almighty willing, the main pillar for the renaissance and development of our dear homeland, which was clearly embodied in the great success achieved by the 2023 Federal National Council elections, which witnessed an increase in The number of members of the electoral bodies of all the Emirates was large, and it also witnessed wide participation in voting, which reflects the great sense of national responsibility of the people of the country, who are the most precious and important wealth in the Emirates.”

He added: “With the end of the fifth electoral cycle, which constituted a new stage in the process of successes of the political empowerment program, and the subsequent launch of the work of the eighteenth legislative term, the values ​​and culture of political participation are consolidated in the society of the UAE, and with it the political development process pursued by the UAE is strengthened.” Which is based on empowering all segments of society while preserving national gains, and building on them to reach the ultimate goal, which is for the United Arab Emirates to become the first country in the world in the year 2071. This is a vision that our wise leadership is keen to achieve by consolidating the complementary relationship between the government and the Federal National Council. “With the aim of creating solutions to build a better tomorrow and a bright future for the people of the Emirates.”

Al Owais continued: “The vision and directions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, have always been a clear vision, a future action plan and a map.” A path to always strive towards joint action, unify efforts, and put forward innovative ideas to continue the process of continuous development and sustainable development in the UAE so that it is in the forefront position that it and its people deserve among all other countries.”

He stressed that in response to this clear vision for the bright future of the UAE and its loyal people; It is incumbent on all of us, each in our workplace, and whatever our responsibilities, to be keen to achieve this vision, to be sincere in our work, and to make an effort to preserve the national gains that the UAE has achieved in all fields, and to achieve more prosperity and success for our parliamentary experience, which has become one of the best experiences in the world. At the regional level, and a model to be emulated in the experiences of many countries in the region, given that the basis of our parliamentary experience is the constant pursuit of serving our dear homeland, elevating its status, and achieving the interest of the citizen.

Al Owais said: “The holding of your esteemed council today is a sincere expression of the extent and magnitude of the trust that our wise leadership and the people of the Emirates place in you, because you are the most capable of conveying their needs, ambitions and aspirations to decision makers with all honesty and sincerity, to make the appropriate decisions regarding them and find the best solutions for them. In conclusion, pray to God.” May God grant us all success and direct our steps to serve our dear homeland and achieve the interests and aspirations of the homeland and the citizen.”