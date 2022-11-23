His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, affirmed that the “We are the UAE 2031” strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, within the annual meetings of the UAE government, is an embodiment of the vision His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, as a renewed approach and a national road map in which the UAE will complete its pioneering path for the next decade and about the next fifty years, with the aim of strengthening preparations for the future and raising the capabilities of all sectors to meet the Emirati ambition.
His Excellency said – in a statement on this occasion -: The health sector is one of the strategic priorities presented by the annual meetings of the UAE government with the aim of providing the best and latest methods of health care for the Emirati community and strengthening the capabilities and capabilities of the health system for the future, through the development of health facilities and achieving the readiness of all facilities and medical personnel to deal with Health crises and disasters by 100 percent, and raising the country’s competitiveness to be among the top 10 countries in the world in the quality of health care.
He added that the “We Are the UAE 2031” strategy represents a new chapter in an inspiring success story as a country whose ambitions and aspirations have no limits by providing an innovative model for the next generation of government practices. Comprehensive work and development that is considered the most innovative and developed to deal with the most challenging files on the future agenda, with the aim of our communities enjoying a comfortable life and sustainable health.
