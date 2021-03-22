Dubai (Union) – Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, praised the launch of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “May God protect him”, the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, the “300 billion project.” As a ten-year governmental strategy that is the most comprehensive of its kind, and a unified industrial identity, he stressed that these decisions are a quantum leap in strengthening the efforts of the UAE to diversify the structure of the national economy, as the development of the industrial sector is a vital driver for sustainable economic development, adding value and a competitive advantage to the national economy, And it raises the efficiency of the national cadres working in this important sector.

A clear methodology

Al Owais added: The launch of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology is nothing but a translation of the vision of our wise leadership in foreseeing the future and establishing an economy based on innovation and knowledge, which have become key tools for implementing advanced economic strategies and policies, stressing that the strategy is based on four main objectives that are its basis. It reflects a clear methodology in developing the sector in a way that enhances the presence of the UAE and its future growth prospects, and makes it one of the most advanced and prosperous countries, reaching number one in all fields.