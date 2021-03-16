His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, announced today, Tuesday, that the national campaign for vaccination against the emerging corona virus has achieved its recently announced goal of vaccinating 52.46% of the target group of the total population of the UAE.

Al-Owais added, during the briefing on the developments of Covid-19 disease in the country, that the vaccine was provided to 70.21% of the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

“We are close to providing nearly 7 million doses of vaccines in more than 205 medical centers in the country,” he said.