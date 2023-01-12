The Minister of Health and Community Protection and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, affirmed that the state has all the capabilities and monitoring devices to ensure the validity of the documents submitted for the issuance of health licenses, whether at the level of facilities or at the level of practitioners, pointing out that the success of the monitoring mechanism on Granting permits in the health sector contributed significantly to attracting the best medical talent, which made the country an advanced rank at all levels of the health services system.

Al Owais revealed, in his intervention during the session of the Federal National Council that was held the day before yesterday, that the state is currently working in cooperation with the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council and some other countries to strengthen all mechanisms, to ensure that no permits are issued to practice medical professions in the event that it is found that the applicant for the profession He has been included in the “black list” of the country he came from or any other country.

And he said: «The state discovered 10 years ago the existence of very simple cases of doctors who were issued work permits, and it was found through research and scrutiny of their files, that they were added to the black list, which called on the concerned authorities in the state to take all measures followed in this regard against them. ».

Al-Owais stated that the procedures in place regarding granting licenses to practice professions in the country prevent any practice of health professions from obtaining a license, unless he submits the required documents and certificates, explaining that with the technological development, the process of granting licenses does not require the applicant to attend the exam, unless he is The license provider is related to surgery and other specialties that require the presence of the person.

He added, “A person, according to the mechanisms in force today, can apply through his mobile phone (remotely) with all the papers supporting his license and can obtain his license while he is in his country, without coming to the country, and if he meets all the conditions and obtains the license, he can attend.” to the state to carry out his work.

Al-Owais stressed that the concerned authorities in the country have formed specialized work teams equipped with all the capabilities that enable them to undertake follow-up and audit tasks to ensure the validity of the submitted documents, which include the validity of the submitted certificate and the applicant’s passing of the exams prescribed for the medical specialty.