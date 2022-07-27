Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, confirmed that the Cabinet’s approval of the establishment of the National Public Health Committee and the reformation of the Health Council, comes within the framework of the leadership’s keenness to strengthen the health system in the country, which is one of the priorities of the UAE’s vision for the next fifty years, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which places the quality of healthy life for citizens and residents at the top of its priorities, by providing a prepared preventive system Rapid response in the face of various health challenges, to promote and protect society and establish a sustainable health system.

Al Owais added: “The formation of the National Public Health Committee and the restructuring of the Health Council embodies a new stage of integration and coordination between the pillars of the health system in the country and the various federal and local institutions and bodies, with the aim of working to unify visions and directions in a manner that enhances the efficiency of decisions and the effectiveness of solutions to health challenges and raise the level of preparedness. Prepare and respond to it with high efficiency, in addition to concerted efforts and working as a team to achieve the country’s national health goals.

He continued: “The UAE’s unprecedented successes in its health approach, thanks to the vision and wisdom of our leadership, confirm that we are heading towards new horizons of health leadership, through an integrated system that has become a model for readiness and the ability to develop and respond to all changes.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

