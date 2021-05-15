Jeddah (dpa)

A news report mentioned that Mohammed Al Owais, the Saudi goalkeeper of Al-Ahly, will return to the starting line-up during the match against Al-Hilal next Wednesday in the twenty-eighth stage of the Mohammed Bin Salman Professional Cup League «Saudi Professional League»

The Saudi Al-Riyadiah newspaper reported that private sources revealed to it that the medical examinations, whose results appeared on Friday, showed the integrity of the hand joint that Al Owais was suffering from during the past days.

She indicated that only the pain from the joint remains until Al Owais returns to participate with his team in the league matches.

The goalkeeper is expected to recover from the pain before the upcoming confrontation with Al-Hilal, and he will participate in his team’s training this week in preparation for the next round summit, and Al-Ahly occupies eighth place in the league with 38 points, while Al-Hilal occupies the lead with 52 points.