Dubai (WAM)

Yesterday, Abdul Ghaffar Hussein signed his new book “Books and Books of Selected Readings”, recently issued by the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, at the foundation’s building, in the presence of a large number of writers, intellectuals and interested people.

The signing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, His Excellency Bilal Al Budoor, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Culture and Science Symposium, Abdul Hamid Ahmed, Secretary-General of the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, Adviser Dr. Aref Al Sheikh, and the two consultants in the Dubai Authority For Culture, Dr. Salah Al Qassem and Dhaen Shaheen, and Dr. Fatima Al Sayegh, member of the Board of Trustees of the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation.

Abdul Hamid Ahmed welcomed the attendees at the beginning of the symposium, and said: Abdul Ghaffar Hussein is a symbol of culture and social work, and that his book came as a result of careful reading of books issued at different stages and on various topics, as he worked in Dubai Municipality and contributed to the establishment of Dubai News magazine, as well. He contributed to the establishment of the Emirates Writers’ Union, as well as the Al Owais Cultural Prize, and he was a contemporary of great political, economic and social figures.

Abdul Ghaffar Hussein spoke about his book, saying: “I tried not to be a passing reader and discussed the ideas contained in it, especially books issued by the Emirates or in the Emirates, as I was objective because I witnessed since the sixties of the last century the transformations that occurred in the Emirates.

He added, “The book contains one hundred and fifty books that I reviewed on various topics, including sixty books by authors from the Emirates, that is, more than a third of the books I reviewed, which is a good indication of the escalation of the movement of authorship and publishing in the Emirates.” Abdul Ghaffar Hussein toured a set of issues and situations that he faced with the authors, stressing the good effort the writer makes in writing his book, and this deserves our praise and appreciation, as well as the positive discussion that is in favor of illuminating the book to be in the hands of readers, and he also spoke about poetry. Which he wrote at the beginning of his literary life, and about many memories that may see the light at some time.

It is noteworthy that the book “Books and Books.. Selected Readings” was published with 842 pages of medium pieces, topped by a painting from the holdings of Abdul Ghaffar Hussein.