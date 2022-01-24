Today, Monday, His Excellency Yousef Manea Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America, affirmed that the close Emirati-American cooperation contributed to repelling another round of attacks by the Houthi terrorist militia this morning in the UAE.
He said, through the official account of the UAE mission to the United States of America in Washington on Twitter, “The close Emirati-American cooperation contributed to repelling another round of terrorist Houthi militia attacks this morning in the Emirates. The next step: stopping the financial and arms flows to the Houthis from all sides.” The United States must act now to return the Houthis to the terrorist list.”
— UAE Embassy US (@UAEEMbassyUS) January 24, 2022
