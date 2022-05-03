Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The expected match between Al-Ain and Al-Ahly youth tomorrow, “Wednesday”, in the race to win the “Professional League Cup” for the current season 2021-2022, is a new test for the “title holder knot”, which represented an obsession for the champion throughout the life of the championship, from the start until the expected final It is called “Version 14”.

The history of the “League Cup” tells about the failure of the “hero”, in the journey to defend his title, in the following season, over the past seasons, where the “prescription center” is the maximum that the “title holder” reached, which was repeated in the 2011 seasons. – 2012, with the youth team, champions of the 2010-2011 edition, Al-Wehda in the 2018-2019 season, Al-Ahly youth in the 2019-2020 season, and Al-Nassr last season 2021-2022.

The upcoming final of the current edition represents a serious test for Al-Ahly youth, the holder of the title of the last edition, and the record holder in the number of times to win the championship on 5 past occasions.