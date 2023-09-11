The exciting clash between Al Okhdood and Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad is about to begin, and the tension in the air is palpable. Two teams with rich histories of rivalry prepare for a promising on-field battle. Fans of both sides have gathered at the stadium eager to see their sporting heroes in action. With expectations high and hearts beating to the rhythm of football, the clash between Al Okhdood and Al Ittihad promises intense emotions and an unparalleled sporting spectacle.
In which stadium is Al Okhdood vs Al Ittihad played?
City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Fahd Stadium
Date: Thursday, September 14
Schedule: 20:00 in Spain, 15:00 in Argentina and 12:00 in Mexico
How can you watch Al Okhdood vs Al Ittihad on television in Spain?
Television channel: no information
How can you watch Al Okhdood vs Al Ittihad on television in Argentina?
Livestream: DirecTV
How can you watch Al Okhdood vs Al Ittihad on television in Mexico?
Livestream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Al Okhdood vs Al Ittihad on television in Colombia?
Livestream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Riyadh
|
0-1V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Taawoun
|
0-1D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ahli
|
1-0 D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Fateh
|
1-3D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Shabab
|
1-1
|
Saudi League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Hilal
|
3-4D
|
Saudi League
|
Riyadh
|
0-4V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Tai
|
2-0V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Raed
|
0-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Hilal
|
1-3D
|
Arab Club Championship
Which players are injured?
Good news for Al-Ittihad and Al Okhdood fans! Ahead of the exciting Arab Club Championship match, there are no reports of injured players in either team.
What are the possible alignments?
Al-Ittihad: Grohe, Al-Olayan, Sharahili, Hegazy, Bamasud; Bruno Henrique, Kanté, Romarinho, Coronado, Jota; Benzema.
Al-Okhdood: Vitor, Al Mansour, Burca, Al Rubaie, Kvirkvelia, Alzabdani, Al Harthi, Tanase, Al Muwallad, Collado and Tawamba
90MIN FORECAST
Al Okhdood 1-3 Al Ittihad
