Al Hilal has a new match in the Saudi league in which they will visit Al Okhdoo and comes into this match after beating Nassaji Mazandaran by three goals to zero in an AFC Champions League match, which in addition to being crucial for the Saudi team Saudi was the game in which Neymar managed to score his first goal with his new club, something that can help him gain confidence in this new challenge in his career. Now the first classified in the Saudi league have another new challenge ahead of them.
Below we will show you all the information necessary for the preview of this meeting:
In which stadium is Al Okhdood vs Al Hilal played?
City: Najran, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Prince Hathloul Stadium
Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
Schedule: 17:00 in Spain, 09:00 in Mexico, 12:00 in Argentina
Referee: No information
VAR: No information
How can you watch Al Okhdood vs Al Hilal on television in Spain?
How can you watch Al Okhdood vs Al Hilal on television in Argentina?
DIRECTV, Claro Sports
How can you watch Al Okhdood vs Al Hilal on television in Mexico?
ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Al Okhdood vs Al Hilal on television in the United States?
FOX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Raed
|
1-2V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Fateh
|
3-1D
|
Saudi Champions Cup
|
Al Khaleej
|
0-1D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ittihad
|
0-1D
|
Saudi League
|
Riyadh
|
0-1V
|
Saudi League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Nassaji Mazandaran
|
0-3V
|
AFC
|
Al Shabab
|
2-0V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Jabalain
|
0-1V
|
Saudi Champions Cup
|
Damac
|
1-1E
|
Saudi League
|
Navbahor
|
1-1E
|
AFC
For this match the local team, Al Okhdood, will be able to play with all their players and try to play a good match that will allow them to make a splash by overcoming Neymar JR’s team.
On the part of Al Hilal, they will also be able to count on all their strength for this match and try to continue the positive streak in the league competition.
Al Okhdood: Paulo Vitor; Awadh Faraj,Saeed Al Rubaie, Kvirkvelia, Buca; Godwin, Tansae, Al Muwallad, Alzabdani, Älex Collado; Tawamba
Al Hilal: Bonus; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Boleahi, Al-Shahrani; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Neymar; Malcom, Al-Dawsari, Mitrovic.
Al Okhdood 1-3 Al Hilal
