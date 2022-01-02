Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

Tunisian coach Noureddine Al-Obeidi, technical analyst for Al-Ittihad and former coach of Al-Ahly, Fujairah and the Emirates, confirmed that there are positive indicators for the “ADNOC Professional League” in the “12th round”, due to the high format and level in many matches, such as Al-Ain with Ajman, which It is a required indicator for the improvement of the overall individual and collective technical performance, as the round witnessed a high percentage of goals scored compared to the rest of the rounds, as it reached 22 goals, with 3.14 goals per match, which exceeded the league’s overall average of 2.8 goals per match.

He said: The results and technical returns of Al-Ain have stabilized, in contrast to the decline of other competing teams, such as Al-Wahda, Al-Jazeera, Shabab Al-Ahly, Sharjah and Al-Nasr, while the negative indicator relates to the defensive system, as a result of defensive mistakes individually and collectively, especially at the level of crosses and concentration, which caused many goals.

He added: “The top of the round” between Al-Wahda and Al-Jazira was medium, but it witnessed a tactical dialogue between the coaches, and Al-Annabi’s high pressure style succeeded in the first half, and deprived Al-Jazira of his usual offensive style and possession of the ball, which made him rely on the defense of the region, And the counterattacks, through long balls from Abdullah Ramadan and Milos, in the direction of Ahmed Fawzy and Abdoulaye Diaby, until he managed to score a goal through Diaby, and he missed another.

He said: Al-Jazira was more dangerous in the first half, as a result of his direct and quick method, in switching to the offensive side, while Al-Wahda lacked speed in switching to the attack, and offensive solutions were absent, as a result of the supervision of striker Pedro and Ismail Matar, in addition to the absence of offensive support from the two backs. Al-Minhali and Mahmoud Khamis”, all of these factors, with the distinguished presence of goalkeeper Khaseef, enabled Al-Jazira to finish the half ahead in the result, and it could have been strengthened in the second half, but the lack of offensive harmony, the lack of appropriate timing in the penultimate touch, and the lack of seriousness in front of the opponent’s goal , deprived him of exploiting the large spaces left by Al Wahda players, and thus “Al Annabi” was able to return in the match and score the equalizing goal, after Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Khalil Ibrahim and Joao Marcos, the owner of the wonderful goal, entered the match, along with the great support of right-back Mohamed Al Menhali at the attacking level, while changes contributed Al-Jazira is declining in its returns, whether in defense or attack.

As for the match between Al Ain and Ajman, he said: “The leader” managed to win, despite the mediocre performance in general, and because of the great determination of his players, in addition to the pressure throughout the second half, taking advantage of the exaggerated defensive retreat from the “orange” who presented a convincing first half, even if he continued to perform. Himself in the second half to the latest surprise.

He added, “Bani Yas achieved an important and convincing victory, with an unexpected broad result, due to the individual defensive “lapses” of Al-Ahly youth, both defenders and goalkeeper, as well as because of wasting easy opportunities, as a result of the lack of focus without forgetting the distinguished level, which was presented by the “heavenly” of The offensive aspect, his superiority in “duals”, and the speed in moving from the defensive to the offensive aspect, which enabled him to exploit the large spaces in the Al-Ahly youth defense, especially after the expulsion of Eduardo, and the match witnessed the brilliance of Abu Namous, who was behind all the offensive operations of Baniyas and excelled by 85% In “duals”.

He pointed out that Al-Wasl won by a wide score over Al-Orouba because of its attacking method, scoring 5 goals, and its attackers Lima and Ali Saleh took advantage of the large spaces that Al-Orouba left unusually in defense.

He added: The Al-Dhafra and Al-Nasr match is tied between the two teams in terms of performance and result and its technical level is below average, and it left many question marks, especially at the level of the declining victory individually and collectively. », in a race to the bottom of the rankings after losing Al-Uruba.

He said: The UAE did not win its match against Sharjah, despite the improvement of its mental and tactical level with its new coach, Ayman Al-Ramadi, and was close to the “full mark” had it not been for Caio’s equalizing goal at the end of the match, while the Kalba Union continued its positive results, and achieved an important and difficult victory in The “derby” of the eastern region is away from its stadium, as a result of its balanced and developed level from one match to another, in contrast to the significant decline in performance and results for Khorfakkan.