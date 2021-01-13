Fighters of the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia, carried out 27 attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria. This was announced by Rear Admiral Vyacheslav Sytnik, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, on Wednesday, January 13.

According to him, in the provinces of Idlib and Latakia, there were 10 attacks each, in the province of Hama – four attacks, in the province of Aleppo – three attacks.

Sytnik added that over the past 24 hours no shelling by illegal armed formations controlled by Turkey was registered.

He noted that Russian military police continued to patrol in the Manbij region of Aleppo province from Ajami along two routes in the direction of Bozgekli and Avsharia.

On January 2, an explosion occurred in a market in the city of Ras al-Ain in the Syrian province of Al-Hasak. A car bomb exploded. As a result of the incident, there are injured and dead.

On December 30, a bus with civilians was attacked in Syria on the Deir ez-Zor-Palmyra highway. Initially, 25 civilians were killed and 13 wounded. Later at the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated on the increase in the death toll to 30, and the wounded to 15.

The next day, Reuters, citing the Islamist news agency Amaq, reported that the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) had claimed responsibility for the bus bombing. According to Islamists, as a result of the attack, 40 soldiers of the Syrian army were killed, six were injured.