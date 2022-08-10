Dubai (Etihad)

Khorfakkan beat Saudi Al-Taawun with a goal, in a friendly match that brought them together in the Netherlands, where “Al-Nour” is holding its preparatory camp for the new season led by national coach Abdulaziz Al-Anbari. Yago Leonardo scored the winning goal for Khorfakkan in a match that constituted a positive test for the team before the start of the new season. Al-Nusour seeks to reach full readiness before the start of next season with better ambitions, after it finished 11th in the ADNOC Professional League.