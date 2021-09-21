Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Al-Ittihad learned that the football company in Khorfakkan Club had dismissed the Brazilian Gilberto Oliveira deal, after negotiations with him faltered due to the player’s agent exaggerating the terms of the contract and loan from the Brazilian club in which the player plays.

The company is racing against time to sign a Brazilian striker to replace Spanish striker Luis Fernandez, who has not submitted anything since the announcement of his contract and the fans are calling for his departure.

The company’s technical committee is expected to issue a decision soon to benefit from the services of Brazilian Paulino, who was recently excluded from the team’s list, by registering him before the end of the current summer transfer period.